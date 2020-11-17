SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - G&W Meat and Bavarian Style Sausage Company in St. Louis said its delivery van was stolen Saturday, used to commit crimes, and then set on fire.
Scott Wood, G&W's manager, said he discovered the van was missing early Saturday morning when the fire department called saying the van was found in the 7600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue about five miles away, engulfed in flames.
“It’s our only refrigerated van that we do deliveries with so without that van we can’t do deliveries so eventually we’ll have to try to find a new one,” Wood said.
A man who lives near where the van was found told News 4 he heard the van's alarm going off, ran out to see it on fire, and called 911.
“It was 10 feet from front doors, that’s the crazy thing, so whoever did this is evil, absolute evil," said Wood.
To make matters worse, Wood said the company van was used to commit several other crimes, including stealing a motorized bike, and now some people are blaming his company for the thefts.
“Hopefully someone comes forward and catches these guys, that would be nice, and put all these rumors and these bad Instagram posts about G&W being at fault for this, we’re not," said Wood.
The latest statistics from St. Louis Metropolitan Police show vehicle theft is up 8.8 percent this year compared to 2019 in the Tower Grove South neighborhood where G&W Meat is located.
Citywide, burglaries at businesses during the day have increased more than 11.5 percent since last year and 44 percent during the night.
Police are still looking for the suspects involved in the theft at G&W and said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.