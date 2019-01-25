ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Kimberle Jones never thought the government shutdown would last this long. That’s why she said she didn’t mention her diabetes medication to News 4 when we first spoke to her a few weeks ago.
“At that time I was under the assumption that things would get back to normal as quickly as possible and I didn’t even take into account that I had this going on as well. I just didn’t,” she said.
Now Jones, who is a part-time worker, says she is having to ration her medication in order to provide for her two children.
“It’s absolutely dangerous for real. I’m doing this against doctor’s orders. You’re not supposed to adjust your medication,” she said. “To self-diagnose yourself and limit your mediation because I can’t afford it—that’s not America. That’s absolutely not America.”
Jones is one of thousands of workers furloughed from the Department of Agriculture. This week, the North County mother will miss her second pay period.
“Things that I would normally be able to do for my kids even a haircut-I have to balance between what kind of meal am I going to prepare or is it time for my son to get a haircut,” she said.
Jones says she’s worried because she has no idea when the shutdown will end. Her rent is due at the beginning of next month and her medication will soon run out.
“I don’t always talk about it and cry about it and boohoo about it but I’m really scared.”
