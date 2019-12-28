4-year-old Paislee was ecstatic when she opened a Christmas gift ... a box full of mustard!

(CBS) -- 4-year-old Paislee was ecstatic when she opened a Christmas gift ... a box full of mustard!

Her mother, Annemarie Lent, said the child puts it on everything from crab to salad to bread.

Check out Paislee's reaction to her favorite condiment. "Yeah, baby!"

