(KMOV.com) -- A video from a reporter in Montana has gone viral after the reporter spots a herd of bison coming toward him while setting up for his shot.
“Three, two, oh my god. I ain’t messing with you. Oh no. I’m not messing with you,” Deion Broxton says.
There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF— Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020
Broxton was doing a story at Yellowstone Park when he spotted the bison. He then packed up and got out of there. Then once he was at a safe distance away, Broxton took video of the bison.
This video has been seen more than 5 million times.
Yellowstone actually responded to his video commending his "social distancing" and called it “a perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife.”
