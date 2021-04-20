ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Funny Bone St. Louis, a comedy night club, is relocating to St. Charles.
This fall, the club will relocate its WestPort Plaza location to the Streets of St. Charles, between Prasino and Arch Apparel.
“We will strive to bring the best up and coming talent along with familiar high-profile comics that the crowds love. Stay tuned for the list of comics that will be performing in the fall," said owner Jerry Kubach.
The club hosts a weekly open mic night on Tuesdays.
For show times and more information on Funny Bone St. Louis, visit here.
