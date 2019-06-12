MILLSTADT, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A funnel cloud was captured on camera roaming bear Millstadt, Illinois Wednesday evening.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency asked people to take necessary precautions as a funnel cloud swept through the Metro East.
No damage reported as of yet.
