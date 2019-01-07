ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Family, friends, and community members will say their final goodbyes to a family of four, including two children, who were shot and killed days after Christmas.
Monday morning will be a somber and painful moment for the loved ones of the Kasten family.
Kate Kasten, her son Jonathan, her daughter Zoe, and her mother Jane Moeckel were shot and killed inside Kate's St. Charles home on December 29.
A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ellisville. The church is expecting a large crowd after the turnout from Sunday's visitation. Hundreds of mourners lined up to pay their respects during a visitation service for the family at Collier Funeral Home in Maryland Heights Sunday afternoon.
On Jan. 3, loved ones and community members gathered outside of Harris Elementary School, where Zoe and Jonathan attended, to share fond memories of the Kasten family.
The details surrounding the family's deaths has taken toll on many including neighboring police departments.
The family has already been through their share of tragedy. Kate's husband and the father of Zoe and Jonathon died in 2017 from cancer.
The Kasten family will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Details about where Moeckel will be laid to rest has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.