ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Loved ones will get to say their final goodbyes to David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain, on June 10.
Public visitation will be held Tuesday from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church at 915 North Taylor Ave. The following day, family and police personnel will gather for a private funeral at Saint Louis Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive at 10 a.m.
During a night of violent protests, Dorn was shot and killed outside of a looted Lee's Pawn and Jewelry in North City Tuesday night. He spent 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before becoming the police chief in Moline Acres.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows 'persons of interest' wanted in connection with Ret. Capt. David Dorn's murder
Dorn helped out the owners of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry due to his extensive background in police work. When the business' alarm would go off, Dorn would check it out.
Flowers can be sent to Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on the day of the visitation. Donations can be made to a memorial fund, CrimeStoppers, and BackStoppers.
Masks are mandatory to attend both ceremonies and social distancing will be implemented due to health concerns.
