Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois was working as a security guard at First Bank when two men shot and killed him in a robbery.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man killed on the job during a robbery was laid to rest Saturday.

Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois was working as a security guard at the First Bank branch in the 300 block of River Park Drive in East St. Louis.

Ted Horn and his wife

Two men entered the bank for a robbery and Horn tried to stop the suspects from leaving. Authorities say one of the men, Andrew Brinkley, pushed past Horn and ran out of the bank. The other man, Jaylan Quinn, is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Horn in the head. Horn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quinn, 22, is charged with armed bank robbery resulting in death. Brinkley, 19, is charged with bank robbery.

The FBI is looking for two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery at an East St. Louis bank Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.