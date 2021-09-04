EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man killed on the job during a robbery was laid to rest Saturday.
Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois was working as a security guard at the First Bank branch in the 300 block of River Park Drive in East St. Louis.
Two men entered the bank for a robbery and Horn tried to stop the suspects from leaving. Authorities say one of the men, Andrew Brinkley, pushed past Horn and ran out of the bank. The other man, Jaylan Quinn, is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Horn in the head. Horn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Quinn, 22, is charged with armed bank robbery resulting in death. Brinkley, 19, is charged with bank robbery.
