SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- Funeral services will be held for three young children killed in an apartment fire in late October.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday to remember Damarion Eiland, Dream and Heaven Coleman at St. Luke's Memorial Baptist Church in west St. Louis.
The St. Louis City Fire Department said a fire broke out on the third floor of a three-story building in the Peabody Apartment Complex on Oct. 22. According to police, officers entered the burning building and attempted to rescue the children, but because of the fire's intensity were unsuccessful.
After firefighters extinguished the flames, Damarion was found dead in the front bedroom. Dream and Heaven Coleman were found in the back room injured.
“Them babies was so beautiful, so smart and very affectionate. They were good kids, happy kids,” said family friend Joanna Crumer.
Police said the kids were left home alone and trapped inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.