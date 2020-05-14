ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Since the pandemic, funeral directors say families are being robbed of traditional funeral services and are unable to collectively grieve.
Marcus Harrison, funeral director and embalmer at Harrison Funeral Chapel in Alton, IL. said he’s noticed more families opting to do cremation.
COVID-19 has disrupted the mourning process for many bereaved families making it difficult for Harrison to have conversations and comfort families.
“It puts us at a bit of a dilemma because we have to tell family members that it’s 10 or less [people]. So it’s almost like you're depriving people of the right to grieve,” said Harrison. “Even though they’ll still grieve on their own, but funeral services allows that final closure.”
Harrison’s funeral chapel has been around well over 10 years and he said things are so different now.
Funeral arrangements are either made via Zoom or with a maximum of two family members.
Harrison said he and his staff are screening every call, asking healthcare providers if the person died because of COVID-19 or if family members of the deceased have been exposed. The answers to those questions drastically impact how they move forward in the arrangement process.
Harrison told News 4 there’s a shortage of PPEs for his staff.
“A lot of times they look at the front liners as the hospital nurses, doctors and really forget about the funeral homes,” said Harrison. “So places we used to be able to get our PPEs don’t have any. So I have to call around to a lot of places to try to find different things that we need and our people are suited when they go to the nursing homes and hospitals.”
Weeks ago, Harrison had a drive-thru funeral for a family. Family and friends were able to mourn while practicing social distancing.
