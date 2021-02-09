ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A security guard killed while working at a MetroLink station in north St. Louis was laid to rest Tuesday.

James Cook, 30, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 31 at the Delmar MetroLink station. Nathaniel Smith was charged for his murder.

Visitation for Cook was held Monday at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Another visitation was held Tuesday. at Sullivan Christian Church. Funeral services were then held in Steelville.

Cook was then buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in South County with full military honors. Cook served in the Marines.