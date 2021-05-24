BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A funeral was held Monday at Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin for Dr. Sergei Zacharev.

Zacharev was shot and killed in a parking lot at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Eager Road on the night of May 15. About an hour earlier, Stanley Goodkin and Barbara Goodkin were shot as they drove east on Delmar Road in University City. Barbara Goodkin died the following day from a gunshot wound to the head. According to police, Stanley Goodkin was hit in the chest by a bullet, but a cellphone in a pocket stopped the bullet and probably saved his life.

Tyler Terry, 26, and 34-year old Adrienne Simpson have been charged in their deaths. Friends and family gathered after the funeral at the Russian restaurant, Astoria Kabob House, in West County. Svetlana Podrabinok is the owner.

"We just want to celebrate his life. In our heart, he's always going to be inside. We never can forget him, he's a wonderful, wonderful human being," she said.

Alex Goldenberg flew in from California to attend the funeral, and gather with friends and family after.

"He was a dearest friend," he said.

Goldenberg said Zacharev was a former neighbor and the godfather to his daughter. Some of those who gathered spoke about Zacharev's love of singing and how he often sang at the Astoria Kabob House restaurant.