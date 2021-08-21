EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Family and friends gathered Saturday to say a final goodbye to five children killed in an apartment fire.
Mourners filled greater St. Mark's Church in East St. Louis for funeral services for the young victims.
The children - all siblings - died in the fire at their East St. Louis apartment on August 6. Relatives identified the children as 9-year-old Deontae, 8-year-old twins Neveah and Heaven, 4-year-old Jabari, and 2-year-old Loy'el.
Five children were killed in an overnight fire in East St. Louis.
Their mother wasn't home at the time, but relatives say their grandmother was in another apartment in the same building.
"They are blameless in this. They're just kids. It's tough," East St. Louis Assist. Fire Chief George McClellan said.
The children will be buried in Millstadt.
