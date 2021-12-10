Funeral for Detective Valentine held today

Detective killed in crash coached youth wrestling, football Friends and fellow coaches described Detective Antonio Valentine as a man who gave it all to his community.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The funeral service for St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine was held Friday.

Valentine, 42, died last Wednesday after a crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors. He had worked with the St. Louis County Police Department since 2007 and was recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement.

On Thursday, a visitation was held at Austin Layne Mortuary, located at 7239 West Florissant Avenue in Jennings. Members of the St. Louis County Police Department, other Law Enforcement and community attended.

Surveillance footage shows moments before officer killed in Bellefontaine Neighbors crash St. Louis County Police Officer Antonio Valentine and a civilian died Wednesday in the crash.

The funeral was held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis. Following the service, interment si at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.