ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for a minister who was fatally shot outside Tropicana Lanes in Richmond Heights on Friday.
Visitation for Demetrius Stewart will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Westside Missionary Baptist, which is located at 4675 Page Blvd. Stewart was a minister at the church.
The funeral will then start at noon. He will be buried at St. Peter's Cemetery in Normandy.
A 24-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
Richmond Heights police responded to the Tropicana Bowling Lanes around 11:20 p.m. Friday because of a fight. When they arrived, they discovered the fight started as an argument in the bowling alley before Donte Lorenzo McGary and the other party took it outside to the parking lot.
Police said McGary got a gun during the fight and fired a shot at another patron, missing and firing instead on Stewart, who was sitting in his car.
Police said Stewart was not part of the fight and was an innocent bystander. Stewart was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
"He was just out with friends, fellowshipping as he always does," said Charles Bobo, Chief Pastor at Westside Missionary Baptist Church.
Aja Willliams, a friend of Stewart of seven years, told News 4 it was hard to believe Stewart is suddenly gone.
"I just want people to know he was a super devoted father, a loving husband who loved his wife to death and a faithful member of our community," Williams said.
McGary was arrested on scene and the gun was recovered by police.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued warrants charging McGary with first degree murder, first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
McGary's bond was set at $500,000.
Bobo says the tragedy has reignited the church's mission to serve the community.
"We got to forgive even in a hopeless situation like this," said Bobo.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help with Stewart's funeral expenses and to start a scholarship fund in his name.
