ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police announced the funeral arrangements for fallen St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica.
The memorial service will be held Sunday, September 6 at 2 p.m. also at the Cathedral Basilica.
Before the memorial service, there will be a procession from the Serenity Memorial Funeral Home at 1905 Union Boulevard to the Basilica.
A repast will follow the memorial service at the Electrician's Hall at 5850 Elizabeth Avenue.
