HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Funeral arrangements were released for retired Hillsboro Fire Department Captain Eric Smoot who was killed Thursday morning.
Smoot was beaten to death with a golf club by his son, Nicholas Smoot.
Police said Eric Smoot was trying to stop Nicholas Smoot from assaulting his fiancee when his son grabbed a metal golf club and hit him in the stomach.
READ: Man charged for beating father to death with golf club in Jefferson County, deputies say
Nicholas Smoot was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault.
Eric Smoot started as a volunteer firefighter in 1981 and was hired full time with the Hillsboro Fire Department in 1991. He retired in 2014.
Visitation for Eric Smoot will be held on Friday, December 27 from 3-7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Community Civic Center at 10349 Business 21, Hillsboro.
The Firefighter Walk Through will start at 6 p.m. and the memorial service starts immediately after.
