ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Final arrangements for North County Cooperative Officer Langsdorf have been announced.
The following services are open to the public:
Visitation
Sunday, June 30 from 12 - 6 p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, Missouri 63109
Funeral service
Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m.
Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis
4431 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, Missouri 63108
Interment (immediately following funeral service)
Resurrection Cemetery
6901 MacKenzie Road
St. Louis, Missouri 63123
BackStoppers is aiding the fallen officer's family. According to the non-profit organization, when a first responder dies, their family receives a check for $10,000 with assurance of further help. The organization said their goal is to make the family debt-free and provide ongoing support for education and other extraordinary expenses.
Donations can also be made by stopping by any First Community Credit Union location.
