Funeral arrangements for Detective Valentine announced

Detective killed in crash coached youth wrestling, football Friends and fellow coaches described Detective Antonio Valentine as a man who gave it all to his community.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Funeral arrangements for St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine have been announced.

Valentine, 42, died Wednesday after a crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors. He had worked with the St. Louis County Police Department since 2007 and was recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement.

On Thursday, a visitation will be held at Austin Layne Mortuary, located at 7239 West Florissant Avenue in Jennings. Members of the St. Louis County Police Department, other Law Enforcement and community are welcome from 5-9 p.m.

Surveillance footage shows moments before officer killed in Bellefontaine Neighbors crash St. Louis County Police Officer Antonio Valentine and a civilian died Wednesday in the crash.

The following day, funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, located at 4431 Lindell Blvd. Following the service, interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.