Funeral arrangements for Detective Valentine announced

Friends and fellow coaches described Detective Antonio Valentine as a man who gave it all to his community.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Funeral arrangements for St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine have been announced.
Valentine, 42, died Wednesday after a crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors. He had worked with the St. Louis County Police Department since 2007 and was recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement.
On Thursday, a visitation will be held at Austin Layne Mortuary, located at 7239 West Florissant Avenue in Jennings. Members of the St. Louis County Police Department, other Law Enforcement and community are welcome from 5-9 p.m.
St. Louis County Police Officer Antonio Valentine and a civilian died Wednesday in the crash.
The following day, funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, located at 4431 Lindell Blvd. Following the service, interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.