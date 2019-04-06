SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for the Swansea, Illinois firefighter killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning.
Firefighter Brett Korves, 30, was attempting to make a left turn onto North Warson Road near Overland when his vehicle was struck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injures.
Visitation for Korves is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, 4-8 p.m. at the Kurrus Funeral Home at 1772 Frank Scott Parkway West in Belleville, Illinois. There will be a firefighter walkthrough at 7 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are set for Wednesday, April 10 at 11 a.m. following an additional visitation at 10 a.m. The funeral service is also at Kurrus Funeral Home.
Procession will follow funeral services traveling via Frank Scott Parkway to Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville, Illinois.
