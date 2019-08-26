WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Visitation and funeral arrangements were announced for slain Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins on Monday.
Hopkins was fatally shot in the line of duty on Friday. He was serving a warrant in East St. Louis when he was shot and killed.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 31 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Waterloo High School at 505 East Bulldog.
First responder and military walk-through begins at 6 p.m.
The funeral will be on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Waterloo High School.
People can make donations to the Hopkins family by clicking here. Make sure to add "Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund" in the comment section.
