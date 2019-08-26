WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Visitation and funeral arrangements were announced for slain Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins on Monday. 

Hopkins was fatally shot in the line of duty on Friday. He was serving a warrant in East St. Louis when he was shot and killed.

READ: East St. Louis man charged in shooting death of ISP Trooper Nick Hopkins

Trooper Nick Hopkins

Trooper Nick Hopkins was a 10 year veteran of the Illinois State Police.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 31 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Waterloo High School at 505 East Bulldog. 

First responder and military walk-through begins at 6 p.m.

The funeral will be on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Waterloo High School.

READ: Family of slain Illinois trooper releases statement

People can make donations to the Hopkins family by clicking here. Make sure to add "Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund" in the comment section. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.