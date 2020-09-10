ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals have announced the funeral arrangements for Hall of Famer Lou Brock.
A public viewing will be held at the Austin A. Layne Mortuary, 7239 West Florissant Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63136, Friday, September 11th from 5-8 p.m.
A private service will be held at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson, MO on Saturday, September 12th at 11 a.m. Prior to this service, the Brock family will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock Statue at Lindenwood University at 9:30 a.m.
[READ: 'To know that one of the best Cardinals players to ever take the field is gone, is heartbreaking' | Fans react to Lou Brock's death]
There will be a funeral procession from Lindenwood University to Greater Grace Church via First Capitol Drive to Fifth Street in St. Charles.
After the private service, the family will lead a procession to Busch Stadium where they will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock statue located at the corner of 8th and Clark Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. The procession to Busch Stadium will proceed from Highway 70, north on Tucker Avenue to Market Street to the corner of 8th and Clark Street.
[READ: Lou Brock, Jr. statement on father's legacy: 'Cardinal nation, he loved you just as much as you loved him']
Anyone coming out to these public events will need to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lou Brock Foundation, located at 231 Fox Hill Road, St. Charles, MO 63301. The team has set up a web page at cardinals.com/lou to honor Lou and allow fans to share their personal tributes and condolences to Lou’s family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.