(KMOV.com) - An online campaign in support of a former Ladue police officer now charged with a crime is growing.
READ: 'A tragic mistake;' Attorney for Ladue officer says she mistakenly fired gun instead of using taser
Julia Crews is charged with second-degree assault after prosecutors say she shot a woman she was trying to arrest. Crews' attorney, Travis Noble, says Crews meant to reach for her taser when the shoplifting suspect resisted arrest, but accidentally grabbed her gun.
The woman who was shot, Ashley Hall, remains in the hospital.
Now, a GoFundMe for Crews has raised more than $17,000 in less than a week. The organizers say the money will help Crews with her expenses and go toward a nonprofit they are starting to support first responders in times of crisis.
it was during a time of crisis that Crews met one of her now biggest supporters.
"She was someone who participated in rescuing me, saving my life, when I was shot nine times a couple years ago at Schnucks in Ladue," said Kat Hutson.
In March 2017, Hutson's husband shot her on her way into work, before killing himself. Hutson says officer Julia Crews was one of the first on scene.
"She was directing them to go get the clotting kit and gloves," said Hutson.
The two have stayed in touch over the years. Now, Hutson is one of dozens contributing to the fundraiser to support Crews.
Crews' attorney said she was not available for an interview but responded to the campaign.
"She appreciates it but still doesn't stop the fact that she feels terrible about the accident and what happened and accidentally shooting this woman," said Noble.
Hutson remembers the moment she heard crews was involved in the shooting.
"Obviously your mind goes in a million different directions. You think of the victim. How could I not, having been shot in the stomach as well, but you also think of the fact that you know there was no maliciousness," said Hutson.
Hutson says people shouldn't have to pick between supporting Crews or supporting the woman who she shot, Ashley Hall.
"I don't think the ones supporting Julia are trying to take sides. I think they are supporting Julia because they know Julia," said Hutson.
Crews' attorney says Crews, too, is supporting Hall.
"She's still absolutely devastated by this. She's hoping and praying for this woman's recovery," said Noble.
The family of Ashley Hall declined to comment on the fundraiser.
