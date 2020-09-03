ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fundraisers have been established to help the family of fallen St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon.
In addition to help from BackStoppers, donations can be made at First Community Credit Union in the "Officer Bohannon Memorial Fund." Donations can be made at any of the bank's locations.
The police department has also partnered with Rebound 911 to create a memorial t-shirt. Proceeds from the shirt will go directly to the officer's family.
The police department said there are no gofundme pages endorsed by the family.
