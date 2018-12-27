ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fundraiser will be held local musician and blogger who was killed by a driver accused of fleeing from police in November in St. Charles.

Krystofer Batsell, 21, was an aspiring music journalist known for interviewing both local and national artists, like Gene Simmons and Alice Cooper, showcasing the interviews on his YouTube page.

Batsell was on his way home from a friend's house heading to his brother’s birthday dinner when a driver accused of fleeing from police hit and killed him. He was only five minutes from his home.

Local musicians are planning a fundraiser in his honor. The proceeds will go to his family.

Suspect charged for allegedly fleeing police, killing St. Charles man in crash A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police then struck another car in St. Charles Saturday.

The event is scheduled for January 12 at FUBAR. For more information, click here.