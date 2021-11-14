ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Adolphus Owens says every day is a challenge without his son.

“We talked every day,” said Owens about his son Cedric Owens, who was shot and killed in September. “It’s been 55 days, tomorrow it will be 56 days.”

On September 20, Cedric Owens attended a vigil for his niece’s boyfriend, who was murdered in downtown St. Louis. Around 8:40pm, police say someone opened fire on the vigil, hitting four people. Owens died from his injuries.

'I don't want his death to be in vain' | Father of St. Louis shooting victim seeks justice, accountability A mourning St. Louis family is calling on the community to help bring justice to one of their own and to bring change to the presence of violence in the city.

“Every day I think about why did this happen?” said his father. “I don’t feel whoever did this was trying to shoot my son.

The 34-year-old left behind a 5-year-old daughter and a fiancée. He worked for UPS and was well loved. Now a co-worker is stepping up in the hopes of helping this holiday season.

“Just a little something to give his daughter the things he would have given her,” said Brian Hall. Hall is raising funds as well as selling t-shrits, with the proceeds going to the little girl.

The Owens’ family are bracing for a tough couple of months.

“It’s going to be her birthday next week, he’s not going to be here for that,” said Adolphus Owens. “It’s our first Thanksgiving without him, our first Christmas without him.”

But one thing this family really wants is answers.

“Someone saw something,” said Owens.

Investigators say no arrests have been made and they need those who know something to call Crimestoppers. Police released images of two cars wanted in connection to the crime. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous. Call 1-866-371-TIPS.

To donate to the Owen's family: