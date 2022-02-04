FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- Everyone who knows French Village Fire Chief Alfie LaPointe has something good to say about him.
LaPointe was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and his fellow firefighters are helping out.
A fundraiser benefiting LaPointe will be held at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. Click here for more details.
