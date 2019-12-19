MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fundraiser will be held on Thursday for a Moscow Mills boys killed in a November fire.
Jaxon Noble Parks, 7, was found killed inside a mobile home fire on November 30. Firefighters arrived to the fire just before 2 a.m. and nine people were already outside of the house.
Parks's grandfather told News 4 he battled through the smoke to try and save his grandson.
"I could see the sparks coming from the front of the house outside, and from that moment on, it seemed like everything took forever to do, it wasn't so fast, it seemed like everything took too long," said Park's grandfather Scott Strenkowski.
The neighborhood didn't have power at the time and the family lit candles to see. A burning candle may have caused the fire, police say.
A fundraiser is planned for Thursday, Dec. 19 for Parks's family at the Texas Roadhouse on Veteran's Memorial Parkway in Wentzville from 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
A GoFundMe account has been created to help Parks's family. Click here to donate.
