ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local detective was working undercover during the Stockley protests in 2017 when four fellow officers severely injured him after they mistook him for a protester. On Sunday, members of the community stepped up to help him and his family.
Detective Luther Hall career came to a stop after fellow officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department assaulted him.
Bailey Colletta admitted she lied to the FBI and a federal grand jury investigating the attack on Hall. Colletta and the three other officers were indicted following the incident and suspended without pay.
St. Louis officer pleads guilty to covering up attack on fellow officer during Stockley protests
Sunday afternoon, people attended a fundraiser at Flamingo Bowl on Washington Avenue to help with Hall's medical expenses.
