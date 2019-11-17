ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Doctors didn’t think Tommy Gage would survive after trying to fight off a carjacker, but after more than a month in the hospital a South City restaurant manager is finally on the road to recovery.
Gage manages Iowa Buffet in South City and was run over while trying to stop an attempted carjacker in early October. Surveillance video showed Gage clinging to his car as the suspect tried taking off with it.
Gage was dragged halfway down the block and eventually run over. His wife, Janice, said his outcome was bleak.
“I thought he was dead, I honestly thought he was dead,” Janice said.
Tommy Gage spent several weeks in the ICU and was placed in a medically induced coma. Matters took a turn for the worst when he developed pneumonia three weeks ago. Just two weeks ago, his wife said doctors suggested long-term acute care and life support.
“When they were talking about life support and hospitalization, that’s something most people don’t recover from,” Janice said.
Tommy Gage was taken off a ventilator two weeks ago and since then his wife said his condition has improved dramatically. He was transferred to a rehab hospital on Friday and is now expected to make a full recovery. His friend, Jami Hendrix said the former Olympic boxer was not going down without a fight.
“A miracle happened, I mean literally the pneumonia went away and he started breathing and communicating, he’s a fighter he’s too stubborn to go out that way,” Hendrix said.
Sunday, hundreds gathered at Iowa Buffet for a food and music fundraiser to help with mounting medical bills. Janice Gage knows her husband’s journey to health will be long but feels grateful for the support the community has shown.
“My sincerest thank you to our community and our friends, it’s been incredible and amazing and I have so much gratitude for everyone I really do because I couldn’t have gotten through this without them,” Janice said.
