ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A fundraiser was held Sunday for St. Louis City police detective Shawn Cleveland, who was shot during Normandy alumni’s annual bonfire fundraiser event last month.

St. Louis police officer among 5 people shot after fight erupts at Normandy High School alumni bonfire A St. Louis City officer was among five people shot while attending "a large planned bonfire with several hundred people in an open field" in north St. Louis County late Saturday night, police said.

Family members said the 28-year-old was shot while trying to break up the fight at the bonfire on Oct. 5. He was among five people shot during the bonfire.

Detective Cleveland spent weeks in the hospital recovering but is finally home.

“He was helping people that was [sic] trying to stop people from fighting, and as police officers that’s what we do,” Cleveland’s mother, Laquitta Lowman, said. “We train for that whether you’re on-duty or off-duty.”

“He’s one of the best people I know,” said Erica Ellebracht. “He’s not just my partner, he’s my friend. A great asset to our team.”

No arrests have been in the case.

If you’d like to help with expenses for Detective Cleveland, you can donate to Rebound 911. You must mention Detective Cleveland to have the donations go to him.