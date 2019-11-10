A fundraiser was held Sunday for St. Louis City police detective Shawn Cleveland, who was shot during Normandy alumni’s annual bonfire fundraiser event last month. Detective Cleveland spent weeks in the hospital recovering but is finally home.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A fundraiser was held Sunday for St. Louis City police detective Shawn Cleveland, who was shot during Normandy alumni’s annual bonfire fundraiser event last month.

Shawn Cleveland

Detective Cleveland spent weeks in the hospital recovering but is finally home.

Family members said the 28-year-old was shot while trying to break up the fight at the bonfire on Oct. 5. He was among five people shot during the bonfire.

Detective Cleveland spent weeks in the hospital recovering but is finally home.

“He was helping people that was [sic] trying to stop people from fighting, and as police officers that’s what we do,” Cleveland’s mother, Laquitta Lowman, said. “We train for that whether you’re on-duty or off-duty.”

“He’s one of the best people I know,” said Erica Ellebracht. “He’s not just my partner, he’s my friend. A great asset to our team.”

No arrests have been in the case.

If you’d like to help with expenses for Detective Cleveland, you can donate to Rebound 911. You must mention Detective Cleveland to have the donations go to him.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.