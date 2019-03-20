ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday, residents helped a high school coach just by grabbing a slice of pizza.
McClure South-Berkeley coach Todd Shelton and his fiancé Jacquie Waters had been out to the movies the evening of February 16 and were driving along Airport Road near Berkeley City Hall when their car was struck by gunfire.
His family says they’ve been told he may have mistakenly been targeted.
"They think it could possibly be mistaken identification because there's another car that's similar to his," said Kathy Shelton.
Shelton said doctors told her the bullet hit Todd’s lower back and traveled up his spine. He’s now paralyzed from the neck down.
Wednesday night, the owner of Baked Wood-Fire Pizza donated 15 percent of sales to Shelton to help with his medical costs.
“At this point, and at this moment, we are not sure exactly how much things are going to cost later on as well,” Waters said.
Friends and family packed the restaurant.
"They are always in here with a smile. They always appreciate everything we do for them. They've always raved about the food we give them at the service. So, we wanted to be able to help them out," said owner Luke Ressler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.