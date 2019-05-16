ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While plenty of Blues fans were furious about Wednesday night’s missed call, one Chesterfield resident was looking to help.
A GoFundMe account was set up Thursday morning, made in the honor of NHL referee Marc Joannette, the official closest to the hand pass that ultimately gave the Sharks the game-winning goal in overtime.
Of course the illegal move was never called, and the play is not reviewable, so the Blues took the loss to fall behind 1-2 in the series.
But in the wake of the missed call, a fundraiser has emerged.
A person named John Randall has made a GoFundMe campaign looking to raise $7,000 for the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Marc Joannette and fellow refs Dan O'Rourke, Jonny Murray and Matt MacPherson may be the most hated men in St. Louis Thursday, but at least their poor vision could end up helping out people in need.
