SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East police chief aims to appeal to the generosity of the local community to help a family and a high school student who lost everything in a fire Saturday night.
A fire ripped through a home in the 700 block of Ohio Avenue in South Roxana, destroying everything inside for a woman, her two boys and a family friend who was staying with them. The family friend, who was not identified by officials, stayed with the family since he has nowhere else to live.
"He was upset his varsity letter he received from football was burnt up in the fire and he earned and that; it is important to [him]," South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said in a statement.
Since the boy's parents reportedly aren't involved in the boy's life, Coles' family spend $1,000 to get him supplies. But there are still items that he needs.
"With Christmas being only two months away, I hope people can start feeling the holiday spirit and really take care of this young man," Coles wrote. "He did not have much but all he had is now gone."
Coles is supervising the donations and ask those wishing to pitch in to donate via Venmo (@mommacoles).
