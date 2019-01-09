ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 2019 Missouri Legislative session begins Wednesday and one big item on the agenda is funding for roads and bridges.
Back in November, voters rejected Proposition D, which would have raised Missouri’s fuel tax by 10 cents total over the course of four years.
“The transportation issue is something we’re going to be faced with. The problem didn’t go away,” Sen. Dave Schatz (R – Sullivan) said. “Even though the voters rejected the process, I’m not sure whether they rejected it because of confusion or just flat that they don’t want to make the investment. But at the end of the day, we still have the problem. The same problem exists, and as leaders we’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to address that in some shape, form or fashion.”
Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said they are generally supportive of any efforts by the legislature to increase transportation funding.
Missouri has the seventh largest transportation in the United States but ranks 48th in funding. South Carolina and West Virginia are the only two states that have less taxation going to their transportation system.
MoDOT District Engineer Tom Blair said the revenue stream is “dismal.”
“Our team is going to do continue to do the best we have with what we have for as long as we can,” he told News 4.
Blair said the lack of funding means there is only money for maintenance, and there is nothing left over for improvements.
“Pretty much every single dollar we have goes into taking care of the roads and bridges we are responsible for,” he said. “We know what needs to be done but we can’t afford what needs to be done.”
Blair said MoDOT’s inability to improve the system has long term effects on the state.
“Investment in our transportation system, first, taking care of the existing, but also very importantly improving and resolving any congestion issues we have, safety issues, those can have an impact of businesses--where they want to stay in our state, in our region or whether they want to come to our state or our region,” Blair explained.
While Blair said there is generally enough money to maintain the current system, he admitted “you never know.”
“There are things that happen in our transportation system. It does wear out, Mother Nature plays an unfortunate role on it sometimes, so there are lots of costs of taking care of the system.”
Blair said the Missouri Highway Commission will also be working with lawmakers this year to try and come up with funding solutions.
“The Missouri Highway Commission, at their December commission meeting, approved their legislative priorities. Within that, they do have a priority focused on revenue that would begin the public policy process to possibly transition our vehicle registration fees from a taxable horsepower to a miles per gallon vehicle registration fee,” Blair said, “So, we’ll see where that goes. We’ll see if we get legislative appetite and support for that as the 2019 legislative session begins.”
