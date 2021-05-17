ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Days after St. Louis City and County adopted the new CDC guidance on masks, News 4 learned many people who are fully vaccinated are conflicted on whether to keep wearing them or not. Target is the latest big name retailer that isn’t requiring fully-vaccinated customers to wear masks, joining Starbucks, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Costco.
Heather Fields is fully vaccinated but wore her mask into Target today out of habit.
“I think we’ve all gotten used to having the masks on at this point,” Fields said. “There is still that like unknown of I don’t know who has a vaccine and who doesn’t.”
Many agree it’s confusing trying to figure out which businesses are still requiring masks and which aren’t. Fields said she’s ready to ditch her mask – but said it’s easier said than done.
“I feel like even amongst people I know there wasn’t a little bit of 'you’re not wearing it?' And I was like well I’m vaccinated so I don’t have to. I understand where the shaming comes from,” Fields said.
Monday, most Target customers were still wearing masks. At Straub’s in the Central West End, masks aren’t required for fully vaccinated customers but every single person inside around lunch time still had one on. Dr. Kyle John is Mercy’s Behavior Health Director and said mask shaming can be experienced from time to time. He said people who are fully vaccinated and opting not to wear a mask shouldn’t feel bad. He advises having a respectful answer prepared for those who might question.
“Do that in a gentle way and understanding way because some people are still going to feel a little anxious about it not shaming, blaming not yelling but explaining 'hey I am following the rules,'” John said.
When it comes to children, he recommends using a simple analogy to explain why many people are no longer wearing masks.
“We only go down to the basement or safe spot when there’s a tornado warning, so when we had the pandemic, we were all warned to wear a mask to decrease the spread so now the warning is over, you don’t have to wear a mask anymore,” John said.
