ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Cardinals fans at Busch Stadium aren't required to wear masks anymore inside the ballpark, as St. Louis City and County ease restrictions in accordance with the CDC's latest mask guidance.

"Fans that are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless actively eating or drinking," officials said in a statement. "We hope these relaxed policies will inspire those who have not received their vaccine to step up to the plate and do their part."

Guests will still be seated in pods of four or less and stay about three feet apart at the upcoming homestand at the stadium beginning Tuesday, May 18.