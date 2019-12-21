Fugitives arrested in Hazelwood charged in Bethalto triple murder; 'Reign of terror'

BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com/WSMV) -- Two people arrested in Hazelwood for a deadly multi-state crime spree were charged for a triple homicide in Bethalto, the Major Case Squad said.
[Watch: Video shows suspect wanted in multi-state crime spree pull out gun prior to Hazelwood arrest]
Brady Witcher, 41, of Alabama and 28-year-old Brittany McMillan of Tennessee were charged on Saturday with nine counts of first-degree murder for a triple homicide in Bethalto, Illinois.
Law enforcement said McMillan used to live in Bethalto.
Around 11 p.m. Thursday, the Bethalto Police Department received a request from the Hazelwood Police Department for a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of Mill Street. Police said Hazelwood reached out to Bethalto when they saw a suspicious vehicle outside a Hazelwood hotel registered to an address on Mill Street.
[WATCH: Mother of Bethalto triple murder victim speaks about killings | 'Can't imagine how I will accept it']
When officers arrived at the house, they saw a person dead inside. Authorities then checked the home and found two additional people dead. The Major Case Squad said they were all shot to death.
"They executed, in essence, the individuals at that residence. It was a brutal, a heinous crime," Detective Brian Koberna said.
The victims have been identified as 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son, 30-year-old Andrew Brooks, and 32-year-old John McMillian.
"These individuals are some evil individuals," Koberna said. "They are some of the most evil individuals I have seen in my entire career."
Loved ones of McMillian set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
Duo arrested in Hazelwoood
According to the Hazelwood Police Department, officers from Clarksville, Tennessee believed two people wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault in their jurisdiction may have been hiding out at a hotel in Hazelwood. Authorities identified the pair as Witcher and McMillan.They also had warrants for capital murder in Alabama.
After being contacted by police in Tennessee, the Hazelwood Police Department said they partnered with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the St. Louis County Police Department Special Response Unit to arrest the suspects, who were known to be armed and dangerous.
Witcher and McMillan were taken into custody after being found at a hotel in the 7300 block of North Hanley in Hazelwood around 10:20 p.m.
"The eight days between the time they left Birmingham and got to Bethalto can only be described as a complete reign of terror," said Crystal Uhe with the Madison County State Attorney's Office.
Witcher and McMillan were both charged with nine counts of first-degree murder. They were also both charged with one count armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking. Witcher was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon as he is a felon.
Witcher and McMillan are being held at the St. Louis County Detention Center with no bond.
UPDATE:TBI Most Wanted fugitives Brittany McMillan and Brady Witcher have been captured, after being located by law enforcement in St. Louis, Missouri.Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/MmSkxVt48T— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 20, 2019
Alleged crime spree
On Friday, December 13, 2019 deputies in Alabama found 31-year-old Kellie Ann Hughes dead in a wooded area near Birmingham. The deputies then obtained warrants against Witcher and McMillan, charging them with kidnapping and capital murder.
According to WSMV, Witcher and McMillan were then listed as wanted in Clarksville for a string of crimes in Tennessee including shoplifting, aggravated kidnapping and car theft. The duo allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart and pulled out a gun when confronted by a store employee.
Police said Witcher and McMillan invaded a home in Clarksville on Wednesday night and into the early morning hours of Thursday.
Witcher and McMillan found an unlocked apartment, went inside and tied up a married couple in their 20s. Witcher and McMillan, both armed with guns, then forced the couple into a closet where they remained until the suspects took them out of the closet sometime early Thursday morning.
The victims were then separated into different room where Witcher and McMillan reportedly confronted them. A shot was also fired during the confrontation. The husband was stabbed and his wife was eventually able to wrestle the gun away from McMillan. The couple was then able to escape.
Witcher and McMillan then allegedly stole the couple's 2012 GMC pick-up truck with Texas tag KST3558 with tow mirrors. The truck has not yet been recovered. The husband was taken to a Nashville hospital to be treated for his stab wounds and is expected to be released soon. The wife was treated for a leg injury and released from the hospital.
Witcher and McMillan also allegedly stole a red 2019 Nissan Altima out of Alabama with North Carolina tag FMJ6505. The Altima has also not been recovered.
This story will continue to be updated as additional information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.