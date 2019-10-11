ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect considered “armed and dangerous” was taken into custody after a search throughout the St. Louis region Friday morning.
Devin Brower was seen breaking into a vehicle on Sugar Maple Lane in St. Charles County around 8 a.m., according to police.
The owner of the vehicle approached Brower and the two got into an verbal altercation. Then Brower flashed a gun, according to officers.
He then fled on foot. No one was injured in the incident.
According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals, Brower was taken into custody just after noon in South St. Louis.
Members of the Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force, along with officers from St. Charles County, apprehended Brower without incident in the Lemay area.
