(KMOV.com) – The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Federal Trade Commission wants to know why McFlurry machines always seem to be broken at McDonalds.
The commission isn’t directly commenting on the probe, but reports claim franchise owners have complained and want to know why the machines break so often.
The machines are made by a company called Taylor and need to be checked by a service representative whenever an error code is given.
