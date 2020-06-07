O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven days after the death of George Floyd, recent Ft. Zumwalt West High graduate Ryan Staples led a protest in O'Fallon Mo. with the help of his classmates Jalen Thompson and Ryan Fetsch.
Staples was surprised and grateful for the amount of support he received from his community.
"I had no idea that 1,500 plus people were going to come and throw their support behind us," said Staples. "Seeing faces in the community that I recognized and everyone telling me that I stand with you, it really shows the unification of this community."
The powerful image of O'Fallon Police Chief Tim Clothier locking arms with Ryan and walking with the protesters garnered national attention.
"As we were marching down the road and we were arm in arm, I just felt so empowered," said Staples. "I felt like for once, change and peacefulness were actually relevant."
Staples, a cross country runner, says that running competitively helped him be strong mentally and physically in order to lead the protest.
"Running teaches you a lot because it's very difficult," said Staples. "You're stuck with nothing but your thoughts. I've had a lot of time to think about who I am as a person."
Wise beyond his years, Staples hopes that their protest in O'Fallon can lead to change across the world.
"It's not really black people against the police and it's not black people against white people," said Staples. "It's all of us against injustice."
The recent high school graduate hopes to one day run for president, you can follow his journey on Twitter @theryanstaples
