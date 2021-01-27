ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sheryl Hancock says her 83-year-old mother is bedridden and last month was exposed to a home health care worker who tested positive for COVID-19. She's had no symptoms and likely didn't get the virus but the scare and worry made Hancock anxious to get her mother vaccinated.

The rollout of the vaccine has been difficult and sometimes frustrating for people like Hancock.

"No one is trying to help us at all," Hancock said. "There's gotta be someway somebody can come out to the home and either check her or give her a shot."

The St. Louis County Health Department says it will mobilize teams to administer shots to the homebound but right now there's no indication on just when that will happen.

The department currently has 5,000 doses for a county of a million people. The advice for Hancock is to go online and register her mother for the vaccine, make sure she's on the list and be patient.

Sandy Remsbecher did just that; she and her husband signed up for the vaccine and got a confirmation number. They were supposed to get their shots on Wednesday at the Family Arena in St. Charles County but she received an email on Tuesday.

"The appointments had been cancelled and all it said was cancelled by the business," Remsbecher said.

She had no luck with a website provided to answer any questions.

"I tried typing that in and it didn't get me anywhere either," Remsbecher said.

A spokesperson says an unauthorized notice went out allowing some people to schedule appointments at times that were already filled and those appointments had to be cancelled. Those who had a cancelled appointment are asked to call the department's hotline to reschedule.