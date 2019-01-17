SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Families living near Grant's Farm in South County are growing tired of ongoing and delayed construction at the intersection of Musick Avenue and Gravois Road.
Musick has been closed to through traffic since April 2018 and it will be at least five more months before the work is complete.
Hayden Hill Drive across from the new Grant's View Branch of the St. Louis County Library is looking more like a main artery through South County than a residential street.
"Our biggest concern from the very beginning was speed and safety," said Laura Max, a trustee in her subdivision's neighborhood association.
Traffic near her house is constant while contractors work on the St. Louis County Transportation Department's plans to add turn lanes on both Musick and Gravois, shave depth off the hill and add an entrance to the new library.
But a few months into the work, there was a snag.
"A cable along shoulder of Gravois we didn't know about," said David Wrone, Public Information Manager with St. Louis County. "It's just a situation we should have known about this cable and we didn't."
So crews lost about three months work in the heart of construction season, re-designing the project and relocating the cable and then the seasons changed.
"You can't lay concrete in this kind of weather," said Wrone.
Now, he anticipates the project will be complete in May 2019, months behind schedule.
"It's just very, very frustrating on the people that live here," said Gary Franklin, who lives on one of the streets often used as a cut-through.
There is a proper detour clearly marked but no one seems to take it.
"Not ideal. It's a little bit out of the way," admits Wrone about the detour that would have drivers take Tesson Ferry and Baptist Church Road.
Even though there is still a half a year of construction ahead, county officials say there is little they can do to make it more bearable for neighbors.
"Unfortunately, we're rather limited in what we can do. The road is closed, it's torn up. At this point, I would only encourage people who are cutting through, to not cut through," said Wrone.
Residents are taking it upon themselves to get drivers to slow down by posting signs and they are hoping work speeds up.
"I'll be glad when it's all over," said Franklin.
Meanwhile, St. Louis County Police are well aware of the speeding and cut-through complaints. The problem is it's hard to police who lives nearby and who is cutting through.
Police are still telling neighbors to call the Affton precinct to report speeders and they are urging anyone who doesn't live in the subdivision to use the actual detour, not the cut-through.
