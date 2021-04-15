ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As vaccine rollout continues, and thousands in the region continue to get their doses, many are asking how soon things will return to normal. Business owners St. Louis County are eager for an answer, as they are still running at 50% capacity and have dealt with 14 months of declining revenue amid restrictions.
"I think it's frustrating and confusing for business owners and probably confusing for the public of St. Louis County as well, said Brant Baldanza, co-owner of The Corner Pub and Grill and The Shack in Frontenac.
Baldanza's restaurant in St. Charles County is back to full capacity, and his locations in Kansas City should be in a few weeks. But he's still waiting on a timetable for his eateries in St. Louis County, and he's upset clear answers aren't coming.
"I think the lack of transparency that's come out of our county leader and health department, not being transparent on exactly what we're looking for, is confusing and frustrating. As if our simple minds can't understand it," he said.
Leaders in St. Louis City and County say there's no simple answer when it comes to going fully back to normal. They say it depends on the number of people vaccinated and daily case numbers.
Currently, the county is seeing an average of 166 new cases a day, up more than 10 percent from a week ago. St. Louis City officials say their seven day average at one point was 17 cases. Now it's up to 32.
The St. Louis City Health Department said increasing case numbers is directly impacting how many people they’re allowing inside Busch Stadium for Cardinals games. Once case numbers decline, they’ll welcome more fans in. However, they did not provide a number for how low case numbers need to get to make that happen.
Pandemic Task Force leader Dr. Alex Garza said clearer guidance should come in the next month, but a big part boils down to uncovering who's not getting the vaccine and why.
"Whether that is by zip code, race, socio-economic class, and then doing more targeted outreach to those groups to see if you can boost confidence," Garza said of the plan.
But Baldanza says the unclear messaging may be the problem, as residents don't know what target they are trying to hit.
"If you give people goals and everyone understands what those goals are, don't we get to our end result quicker than what we're doing right now?" he said. "Do we need to be 50% vaccinated? Do we need to be 75% vaccinated? When is herd immunity?"
