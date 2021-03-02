ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In less than two weeks, the State of Missouri will allow those who qualify for Phase 1B Tier 3 to receive the vaccine. On March 15, about 550,000 essential workers cross the state, including teachers and grocery store workers will be eligible. However, some St. Louis area residents who are eligible now, worry activating the new tier will make them wait for appointments even longer.
James Brogan, a 67-year-old with Crohn’s and kidney disease, said he’s pre-registered on several sites and still hasn’t heard back.
“Pretty frustrated, I don’t understand,” Brogan said. “I’ve sent several emails to Governor Parson asking him if he knew what the heck was going on and asked why he’s slighting St. Louis City and county vaccines and no response.”
In Shrewsbury, 84-year-old James and Joan Martin said they’ve always been eligible and can’t secure a vaccine appointment. They also worry activating the next tier on March 15 will put them further behind.
“If you’re going to come out with tiers and priority then let’s stick with it,” Joan Martin said. “Because what happens to us then if we get thrown into the big lottery and it just puts us further behind?”
News 4 reached out to leaders at health departments and hospitals across St. Louis to find out how priority will work once Tier 3 is activated. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said its not prioritizing tiers one and two once tier three is eligible. Instead, all tiers will be considered equally eligible. The St. Louis County and St. Charles County Health Departments said they’re following the state’s model. However, both counties and working with area superintendents to prioritize school teachers, faculty and staff once they’re eligible.
Leaders at St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Hospitals like, Mercy, SSM, BJC and St. Luke’s are taking a different approach. Officials said they’re still working to vaccinate people over the age of 70 who currently qualify. The Task Force said it won’t be ready to move on to Tier 3 on March 15.
The Jefferson County Health Department said it will meet to discuss priority on Wednesday.
