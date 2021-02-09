CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County may need to pause COVID-19 vaccinations this week due to a lack of supply from the State of Missouri, county officials told News 4 Monday. In a release, the county says this is the third week it has not received vaccines from state health officials, as a result, St. Louis County says it will run out of vaccines Tuesday.

However, the county says local hospitals will give them 1,950 later this week. County officials say they can vaccinate 5,000 people a week if supplies allow. St. Louis County has a mass vaccination site at St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley and four others. It is also offering vaccines at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine is the biggest problem plaguing vaccine rollout in the state.

On Tuesday, county leaders said they’re just as frustrated as the 280,000 people on their waiting list.

“We have increased our capacity, we have our logistics figured out, we’ve hired and spent a lot of money in being able to get the vaccine to many people quickly,” Christopher Ave said. “We have five sites and we can vaccinate more than 5,000 people every week but we don’t have the vaccine to do that and that’s a really frustrating place to be.”

This shortage doesn’t impact anyone who already has an appointment to get a second dose. That appointment, will happen as planned.

St. Louis area hospital systems are expected to give the county about 2,000 doses to continue vaccinations. They’re hoping to work that out by the end of Tuesday or early Wednesday.

“The state government needs to do something to step up the procedure, we can’t make any plans, we have to check our email constantly to see if all of a sudden we have two hours to get vaccinated, we can’t leave to do anything else so we’re pretty much stuck doing the same thing every day,” said Gary McMillin, a St. Louis County resident waiting on the vaccine.

“It’s very frustrating not having a steady and reliable supply of vaccine it’s just impossible for us to continue our plan in expanding vaccinations to the people of St. Louis County who most need it until we get assurance that we have vaccine to use and we don’t have that right now,” Ave said.

News 4 continues to reach out to the state to find out why these shipments are so delayed, and why the St. Louis area isn’t getting *more* vaccine. They have a record of not returning our calls and emails.