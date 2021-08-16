(CNN) -- Fans of seafood may want to take a close look inside the freezer. Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its previous recall to now include some of its shrimp.
The Food and Drug Administration says these products may be contaminated with salmonella.
The recall affects the brands Nature’s Promise, Food Lion, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Hannaford, Wellsley Farms, Sea Cove and others.
The potentially tainted items were sold nationally from November 2020 through May 2021. Consumers who bought these products are advised to return them to the place of purchase.
For more information on the recall, visit here.
