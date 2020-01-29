ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck overturned and spilled frozen food over southbound Interstate 55 overnight.
The truck overturned on the interstate just before the Interstate 64 split around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash reportedly damaged the guardrail in the area.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed for several hours while crews worked to clean up the mess and tow the trailers. All lanes reopened around 5 a.m.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
