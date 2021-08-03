ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Frontier will start flying from St. Louis to Miami this fall!
On Nov. 1 the airline will start operating three flights per week from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Miami International Airport. To celebrate the new route, Frontier is offering an introductory fare of $49 to Miami!
With the addition of the new route, Frontier will be operating 49 flights a week from St. Louis. The airline also provides service to Denver, Las Vegas, Cancun and Orlando.
